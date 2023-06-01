West’s 3-run homer, Rogers’ pitching help Tennessee top Alabama 10-5 in WCWS opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rylie West hit a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Tennessee defeated No. 5 seed Alabama 10-5 in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series. Jamison Brockenbrough and Katie Taylor had two hits and Kiki Milloy scored twice for the Lady Vols. Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers gave up two runs in four innings to improve to 19-1 this season. Jenna Johnson and Kenleigh Callahan each had two hits and Marlie Giles hit a solo homer for Alabama. The Crimson Tide committed three errors and gave up four unearned runs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.