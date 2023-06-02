Backed by two home runs, Lindsey pitches Tennessee past Charlotte in Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Lindsey pitched seven strong innings, Griffin Merritt and Christian Moore hit home runs, and Tennessee rolled past Charlotte 8-1 in the Clemson Regional. Lindsey, who is 3-2 with a 2.40 earned-run average, allowed one run on five hits while striking out 10 without issuing a walk. Four relievers shared the last two innings, allowing one hit. Tennessee built its lead through the first four innings, the biggest blow being Merritt’s three-run blast — his 18th home run of the season — in the fourth. Moore ripped a two-run double in the first and a solo home run in the third.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.