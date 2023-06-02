Bears mull abandoning plan to build stadium in Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears say they are considering abandoning their plan to build an enclosed stadium and entertainment complex on a suburban tract of land they recently purchased in favor of constructing one elsewhere in the region. The Bears say building on a 326-acre site in Arlington Heights, Illinois, is “no longer our singular focus” because the property assessment is too high. They said it is their “responsibility” to listen to proposals from other towns in the region. The Bears announced in February they purchased the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse from Churchill Downs Inc. for $197.2 million.

