Cabrera fans 10 in 6 innings, Sánchez homers in Marlins’ 4-0 win over A’s

MIAMI (AP) — Edward Cabrera struck out 10 in six innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Friday night. The 25-year-old Cabrera (4-4) gave up four hits and walked one. He had his second double-digit strikeout game of the season after fanning 12 against the Chicago Cubs on April 29. JT Chargois, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott followed Cabrera, each throwing an inning to complete the five-hitter. Jesús Sánchez homered and singled twice, and Bryan De La Cruz had two hits. The major league-worst Athletics lost their 12th straight on the road to drop to 12-47 overall.

