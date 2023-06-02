Clevinger, 4 relievers combine for shutout as White Sox beat Tigers 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined on Chicago’s fourth shutout, Tim Anderson scored a run and drove in one, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0. Clevinger pitched three-hit ball over five innings in first start since May 17. Anderson singled and scored in a two-run sixth and smacked an RBI double in the seventh to make it 3-0, helping Chicago open the series on a winning note after losing three of four at Detroit last weekend. Clevinger struck out six and walked one after being sidelined because of inflammation in his right wrist. The White Sox came away with the win after losing four of five.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.