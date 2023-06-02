Dad-to-be Chris Bassitt pitches Blue Jays over Mets 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt took the mound after a 91-minute rain delay, ready to rush back to Toronto as his wife went into labor, and shut down his former team on three hits to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Mets 3-0. Bassitt’s wife Jessica was due to give birth to their second child after daughter Landry. The game was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. but began at 8:41 p.m. and didn’t end until shortly after 11 p.m. George Springer started the night by homering on Justin Verlander’s second pitch. Bassitt tied his season high with eight strikeouts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.