Dad-to-be Chris Bassitt pitches Blue Jays over Mets 3-0
By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt took the mound after a 91-minute rain delay, ready to rush back to Toronto as his wife went into labor, and shut down his former team on three hits to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Mets 3-0. Bassitt’s wife Jessica was due to give birth to their second child after daughter Landry. The game was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. but began at 8:41 p.m. and didn’t end until shortly after 11 p.m. George Springer started the night by homering on Justin Verlander’s second pitch. Bassitt tied his season high with eight strikeouts.