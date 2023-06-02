Delle Donne’s double-double leads Washington past Dallas 75-74

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 75-74. Washington’s Shakira Austin blocked Kalani Brown’s fast-break layup and Delle Donne sank a wide open 3-pointer at the other end for a 66-65 lead with 2:42 left. Delle Donne added a steal that led to Natasha Cloud’s layup for a three-point lead. Ariel Atkins made seven straight free throws in the final minute for Washington. After she made two with 6.1 seconds left for a four-point lead, Satou Sabally sank a long 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to get Dallas within one. The Mystics successfully inbounded it and the clock expired.

