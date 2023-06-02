Eric Bieniemy making noise already as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is making his voice heard at offseason workouts. Bieniemy was the most vocal participant at a practice this week as he seeks to settle into his job after 10 years with Kansas City. The Commanders would love for Bieniemy to bring some of that Chiefs success to Washington. His first challenge is getting the most out of projected starting quarterback Sam Howell. The 2022 fifth-round pick has been watching film of two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes as a way of trying to get up to speed with Bieniemy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.