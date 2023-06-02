Expansion still a focus for Big 12 after record $440M revenue for 10 current schools

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says expansion remains a focus for the conference. The league wrapped up its spring meetings Friday with a record revenue distribution of $440 million to split among its 10 current schools. Yormark said there was a great discussion about expansion during the meetings held in West Virginia. He also says the league likes it current composition and the four new schools that are coming in next month. BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston officially join the league on July 1, expanding the Big 12 to 14 teams. Those additions come a year before the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.