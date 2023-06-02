Gunnar Henderson’s go-ahead homer in seventh sends Orioles past Giants 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh, Dean Kremer struck out six over six innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2. Kremer (6-2) allowed two runs on five hits and walked two while pitching a couple of hours from where he grew up in the Central Valley city of Stockton. LaMonte Wade Jr. splashed a home run into McCovey Cove leading off the bottom of the first. Between innings, streamers flew to commemorate the 100th splash hit in Giants history. Logan Webb had to pick up a stray stream before throwing a pitch in the top of the second.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.