Kelly throws 7 strong innings, Diamondbacks beat Braves 3-2 for 6th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven strong innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ripped a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their season-high sixth game in a row by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-2. It was the first game of a series between two of the top teams in the National League. It’s no surprise the Braves are among that group, but the emergence of the Diamondbacks has caught some by surprise. Arizona is now 12 games over .500 for the first time since 2018 and on a six-game winning streak for the first time since 2020. The Braves have lost five of their past seven.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.