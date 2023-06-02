McMahon homers, gets go-ahead hit, Rockies beat Royals 7-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan McMahon homered in the first inning and hit a go-ahead single in a six-run eighth to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Friday and stop a four-game losing streak. Elias Díaz and Nolan Jones hit two-run doubles in the eighth, among six hits by the Rockies in the inning. McMahon has reached safely in 11 consecutive games, batting .425 (17 for 40) with five homers and 15 RBIs. Kansas City has lost nine of 12, dropping to 17-40.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.