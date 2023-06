CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — MJ Metz blasted three home runs and drove in five runs to power Duke to a 12-3 win over UNC-Wilmington in a first-round game in the Conway, S.C. regional, the Blue Devils’ largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game since 1961. Duke advances to face the winner of the game between Coastal Carolina and Rider Saturday.

