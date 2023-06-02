Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Mile-High NBA advantage: Denver altitude helps Nuggets go unbeaten at home in playoffs

KTVZ
By
Published 1:08 PM

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Running up and down a basketball court in the thin air of Denver takes some getting used to. While the Miami Heat insist altitude wasn’t a factor in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it’s a real thing. There’s plenty of science that shows just how altitude impacts all athletes, from Olympians to basketball players. And that includes Nuggets players. But Denver has been using the lung-searing elevation to its advantage for years and is 9-0 at home in the playoffs this season. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and friends have a lot to do with the team’s success. But altitude deserves an assist.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content