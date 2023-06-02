Nationals blow 6-run lead, rebound to beat Phillies 8-7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals sent the Philadelphia Phillies to their fifth straight loss, winning 8-7 after blowing a six-run lead. The defending NL champion Phillies have just five victories in their last 18 games and are tied with the Nationals at the bottom of the NL East at 25-32. Alex Call drew a two-out walk against Connor Brogdon (2-1) in the eighth, stole second and scored on Thomas’ single to right center. Kyle Finnegan (3-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the victory, stranding the tying run on second in the ninth. Nick Castellanos homered twice, singled, doubled and drove in five runs for Philadelphia.

