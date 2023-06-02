Padres activate Manny Machado from IL in time for him to play vs. Cubs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres activated star third baseman Manny Machado from the 10-day injured list and slotted him to start and bat fourth against the Chicago Cubs. The move came 17 days after Machado fractured the metacarpal in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch. Machado is hitting .231 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. San Diego also placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring and optioned outfielder José Azocar to Triple-A El Paso. The Padres also selected the contract of first baseman Alfonso Rivas from El Paso. Catcher Luis Campusano was moved from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

