Polanco’s RBI double gives Twins 1-0 win over Guardians

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and Jhoan Duran finished a combined eight-hitter, helping the Minnesota Twins top the Cleveland Guardians 1-0. Polanco’s drive off Nick Sandlin went high off the right-field wall, scoring Kyle Farmer from second base. The teams went a combined 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position before Minnesota broke through. Brock Stewart got three outs for the win, stranding a pair of runners in the seventh after Jovani Moran allowed two hits. Duran pitched 1 2/3 innings for his eighth save in nine chances.

