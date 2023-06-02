Rafael Nadal has arthroscopic surgery for the hip injury that forced him to miss the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is having arthroscopic surgery for the injured left hip flexor that forced him to sit out the French Open. It is the first time he has missed the event since he won the first of his record 14 titles there in his 2005 tournament debut. Nadal’s spokesman, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said Friday three doctors were involved in the procedure, which was taking place in Barcelona. Perez-Barbadillo said he expected to be able to pass along information about the operation on Saturday, which is Nadal’s 37th birthday. The Spaniard has been sidelined since January, when he hurt his hip during a second-round loss at the Australian Open.

