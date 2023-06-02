Red Sox lefty Chris Sale goes on IL for 6th season in a row

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. It’s another setback for the seven-time All-Star as he attempts to re-establish himself as a reliable member of the rotation. Sale hasn’t had an injury-free season since 2017. He left Thursday night’s start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning after two visits from the medical staff. The team was awaiting the results of an MRI. Sale has been to the IL in each of the last five seasons. He missed all of 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

