Rider rallies from 5 down, then holds off Coastal Carolina 11-10 in 10 innings

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — John Volpe and Brian Skettini delivered run-scoring singles in the 10th inning and Richie Sica preserved the win with a diving catch in deep center field, lifting Rider to a wild 11-10 victory over Coastal Carolina in the host Chanticleers’ Conway Regional. After going ahead 11-9 in the 10th, the Broncs had to hold on in the bottom of the inning when Coastal Carolina loaded the bases with two out. But Danny Kirwin got Caden Bodine to lift a deep fly to center that Sica caught diving to his back-hand side. Earlier in the half-inning, Ty Dooley’s sacrifice fly drew the Chanticleers within 11-10. Fourth-seeded Rider picked up its first NCAA regional win since 1987.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.