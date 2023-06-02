Sale goes on IL, Rays, Red Sox rained out, will be made up on Monday
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. It’s another setback for the seven-time All-Star as he attempts to re-establish himself as a reliable member of the rotation. Sale hasn’t had an injury-free season since 2017. He left Thursday night’s start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning after two visits from the medical staff. The team was awaiting the results of an MRI. Sale has been to the IL in each of the last six seasons. Sale spoke before Boston’s game against Tampa Bay was postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Monday afternoon.