Stanton, Donaldson back in Yankees’ lineup for Dodgers series opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson are back in the New York Yankees’ lineup just in time for the opener of their high-profile interleague series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stanton is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Friday night at Dodger Stadium in his first game since April 15, while Donaldson is hitting fifth and playing third base in his first appearance since April 5. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said both veterans are likely to play in two of the three games this weekend in Los Angeles. Reliever Tommy Kahnle is also back in uniform in anticipation of his season debut.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.