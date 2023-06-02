Suns hire veteran coach Frank Vogel to lead franchise, AP source says
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the Phoenix Suns have hired veteran coach Frank Vogel to replace Monty Williams. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. The 49-year-old Vogel has been the coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers during his career and now moves to the Suns, where he’ll try to help the franchise win its first title in its 55-year history.