Taillon, Swanson lead Cubs to a 2-1 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jameson Taillon pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Dansby Swanson homered among his three hits, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 in the opener of a four-game series. Taillon (1-3), who came in winless over his previous eight starts with an 8.04 ERA, kept the Padres batters off-balance twice through their lineup and earned the win. He gave up three hits and one run in a season-high 5 2/3 innings. Mark Leiter Jr. finished up with a scoreless ninth for his third save. Padres starter Michael Wacha (5-2) struggled with control, issuing five walks in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs and three hits while striking out eight.

