Troy holds off Boston College 11-10 in regional opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kole Myers and Caleb Bartolero hit home runs in a go-ahead seventh inning, Zach Fruit got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the ninth and Troy held on for an 11-10 victory over Boston College after a lengthy weather delay in the Tuscaloosa Regional opener. Bartolero had a two-run single as the third-seeded Trojans (40-20) scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Boston College (35-19) used a two-run home run by Barry Walsh to tie the game at 3-3 in the second before rain forced a delay of more than two hours. Joe Vetrano hit a solo home run after play resumed to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

