Vanderbilt scores eight early runs, routs Eastern Illinois 12-2 in Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alan Espinal drove in three runs, Vanderbilt hit two home runs and the Commodores routed Eastern Illinois 12-2 in the Nashville Regional hosted by the Commodores. The Commodores scored twice in the first and added six in a third inning in which Espinal delivered a bases-loaded double and Davis Diaz hit a two-run home run. That was plenty of run support for Devin Futrell, who allowed single runs in the first and fifth innings. He went five innings, allowing two runs, one earned on seven hits with seven strikeouts. Jonathan Vastine added a two-run home in the seventh and Thomas Schultz pitched four scoreless innings for his second save.

