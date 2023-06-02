Vawter, Canady combine for 1-hitter as Stanford eliminates Alabama in Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Alana Vawter and NiJaree Canady combined for a one-hitter, and No. 9 seed Stanford defeated No. 5 seed Alabama 2-0 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game. Sydney Steele hit a solo homer and knocked in both runs to help Stanford claim its first World Series win since 2004. Vawter allowed one hit in 5 1/3 innings. Canady stuck out three in 1 2/3 innings for the save. Stanford will play the loser of Saturday’s Florida State-Washington matchup in an elimination game on Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.