Virginia scores 10 early runs, routs Army 15-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ethan Anderson hit a two-run homer in the first and scored in the second as Virginia combined for 10 runs in the first two innings en route to a 15-1 victory over Army in the Charlottesville Regional. Top-seeded Virginia (46-12) will play on Saturday in the winners’ bracket, while No. 4 seed Army (38-17) faces elimination. Anderson, who increased his home-run total to 12 on the season, capped the scoring on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the eighth for a team-high three RBIs. Griff O’Ferrall and Casey Saucke each had three hits and two RBIs. Seven different Cavaliers recorded an RBI. Starter Brian Edgington (8-3) worked five perfect innings and set a career-high for wins.

