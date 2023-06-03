Aaron Judge homers, makes big catch in Yankees’ 6-3 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3. Aaron Judge hit his 19th homer and made an outstanding catch in the corner in right, Jake Bauers had a pair of two-run homers and Gerrit Cole pitched six innings of four-hit ball before leaving early with apparent cramps. Judge hung onto J.D. Martinez’s line drive in the eighth inning despite knocking open the door to Dodger Stadium’s visiting bullpen at the end of his sprint into the right field corner. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer in the ninth for the Yankees, who have won five of seven.

