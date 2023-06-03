Acosta’s late goal sends Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Fire

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored late in the second half to propel FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire. Acosta scored his seventh goal of the season when he took a pass from defender Santiago Arias and found the net in the 83rd minute. Cincinnati (12-1-3) has collected 39 points through the first 16 matches. Only the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy had more points (41) at this stage. Roman Celentano did not have to make a save in goal for Cincinnati. It was Celentano’s eighth clean sheet of the season — one behind Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders for the league lead. Spencer Richey also did not have a save, making his second start of the season for the Fire (3-5-8).

