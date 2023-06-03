Acuña hits 464-foot homer in Braves’ 5-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a 464-foot home run, Spencer Strider struck out seven in six effective innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the streaking Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. The Braves had 11 hits to end Arizona’s six-game winning streak. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario had run-scoring singles against Rhyne Nelson to help the Braves go up 3-0 through five innings. Atlanta scored another run on a double play in the sixth inning and Acuña followed by hitting his 12th homer onto the concourse behind the seats in left-center. Evan Longoria hit a solo homer for Arizona.

