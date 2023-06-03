Alex Cobb dazzles and Wilmer Flores provides 2-run single as Giants beat Orioles 4-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Cobb struck out seven over 7 2/3 scoreless innings to bounce back from his worst outing of the season, Wilmer Flores hit a two-run single and also doubled among his three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0. J.D. Davis added an RBI single in the decisive third inning against Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish and pinch-hitter Austin Slater gave the Giants another run-scoring single in the sixth. Cobb allowed two straight one-out hits in the eighth, including Ryan O’Hearn’s double that put runners on second and third. San Francisco’s veteran right-hander recorded the second out then gave way to Scott Alexander and walked off to a standing ovation, tipping his cap.

