Blake Perkins hits grand slam, Brewers hold off Reds for 10-8 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Blake Perkins hit a grand slam for his first career homer and drove in five runs, helping the Milwaukee Brewers top the Cincinnati Reds 10-8. William Contreras also went deep in Milwaukee’s third win in four games. Colin Rea pitched five innings of three-run ball for the NL Central leaders, and Devin Williams closed it out after the bullpen faltered. Brewers first baseman Jon Singleton went 1 for 4 and scored a run in his first major league game since 2015 with Houston. Jonathan India drove in three runs for Cincinnati, and rookie Matt McLain finished with two hits and scored three times. Jake Fraley homered, and Spencer Steer had two hits and two RBIs.

