Bosacker’s 4-hit shutout, Walker’s 4 RBIs help Xavier eliminate E. Illinois at Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ethan Bosacker allowed four hits with six strikeouts in a complete game shutout, Andrew Walker went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to help Xavier beat Eastern Illinois 7-0 in an elimination game at the Nashville Regional. No. 3 seed Xavier plays the loser between Oregon — which beat the Musketeers 5-4 in the regional’s opener — and No. 6 national seed Vanderbilt in a loser-out game. Jared Cushing scored on an RBI groundout by Grant Stephenson to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning and Walker hit a three-run shot in the fifth to make it 5-0. No. 4 seed Eastern Illinois (38-21), which set a program record for single-season wins, never moved a runner beyond first base.

