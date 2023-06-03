Bregman hits grand slam, Astros beat Angels 9-6

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a grand slam, Chas McCormick homered and the Houston Astros won their third straight 9-6 over the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros broke it open with a five-run fourth, capped by Bregman’s grand slam. Martín Maldonado, Mauricio Dubón and Jeremy Peña loaded the bases on three straight singles before Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI infield single to end Angels starter Patrick Sandoval’s day. Bregman, who also walked a career-high tying four times, greeted Jacob Webb with his fifth career grand slam that just made it into the first row of the Crawford Boxes to up the lead to 7-1. The homer also extended Bregman’s hitting streak to 10 games.

