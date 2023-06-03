Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver agrees to 4-year contract extension, AP sources say
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Two people familiar with negotiations tell The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has agreed to four-year contract extension valued up to $68 million. The people spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. One of the people provided the value of the contract, by adding Oliver is guaranteed to make $45 million. ESPN.com first reported the deal being reached. The Bills selected the University of Houston product with the ninth pick in the 2019 draft. He was entering the final year of his contract after the team picked up the fifth-year option last spring.