Carranza sparks Union to 3-0 victory over Montreal.
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julián Carranza scored a goal in each half to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal. Carranza staked the Union (9-4-3) to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Matt Real in the 12th minute and scored. Philadelphia increased its lead to 2-0 on Mikael Uhre’s sixth goal this season — unassisted in the 36th minute. Carranza used an assist from Dániel Gazdag in the 61st minute to net his ninth goal of the season and cap the scoring.