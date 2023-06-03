Claressa Shields wins an easy decision over Maricela Corenjo

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields successfully defended her undisputed middleweight title with a lopsided unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo on Saturday night in the first boxing card at Little Caesars Arena. Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) with a score of 100-89 on one card and 100-90 on the other two. Shields has won two Olympic gold medals and professional titles at super welterweight (154 pounds), middleweight (160 pounds) and super middleweight (168 pounds). Cornejo (16-6) hasn’t beaten an opponent with a winning record in more than four years.

