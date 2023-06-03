Corey LaJoie gets long-awaited Hendrick Motorsports shot in NASCAR Cup Series

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Corey LaJoie is finally getting a chance to drive for Hendrick Motorsports this week. He wanted so badly to drive the No. 48 car a few years ago when Jimmie Johnson was stepping away that he penned a letter to team owner Rick Hendrick. The ride went to Alex Bowman and LaJoie ended up with Spire Motorsports. But with Chase Elliott suspended for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway for his intentional wreck of Denny Hamlin, LaJoie will be driving the No. 9 car. Carson Hocevar will take his place in the No. 7 car for Spire.

