Darvish dominant, Tatis homers twice in Padres’ 6-0 win over Cubs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven dominant shutout innings, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night. Darvish (4-4) allowed just two singles — Chicago’s only hits of the game — and one walk. Tatis hit a solo homer in the third and a three-run blast in the eighth for his 11th of the season and 10th multi-homer game in his career. Both home runs were to left-center field. Nick Martinez struck out two in the eighth and Brent Honeywell had one strikeout in the ninth to complete the shutout. Cubs starter Drew Smyly (5-3) took the loss, lasting 5-2/3 innings, giving up three runs and seven hits.

