Denton hits 2 HRs, Ensley delivers winning double as Tennessee beats Clemson 6-5 in 14 innings

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Senior Zane Denton hit two home runs — his second career multi-homer game — Maui Ahuna scored the go-ahead run on Hunter Ensley’s RBI double and Tennessee beat top-seeded Clemson 5-4 to advance to the regional championship. No. 2-seed Tennessee awaits the winner between UNC-Charlotte and Clemson, both of which would have to beat the Volunteers twice to advance to the super regionals. Seth Halvorsen pitched 3 1/3 no-hit innings of scoreless relief to get the win. Tennessee tied the program record for most innings played in a single game. Charlie Taylor flied out to lead off the 14th inning and Ahuna drew a walk before Ensley hit a line-drive double to right that gave Tennessee a 6-5 lead.

