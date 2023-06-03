Skip to Content
Detroit Grand Prix’s split pits adds intrigue to IndyCar race’s return downtown

Published 1:21 PM

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — IndyCar is throwing two new wrinkles and a lot of bumps at its drivers in the Motor City. The Detroit Grand Prix will make its debut on a 10-turn, 1.7 mile downtown street circuit Sunday. The course includes a split pit lane that will force drivers to find a way to peacefully merge back onto the track. The split pit will position 14 drivers on the left 13 on the right, experimenting with such a setup for the first time in series history.

