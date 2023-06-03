F1 drivers split over possibility that Madrid could grab Spanish GP from Barcelona

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Grand Prix has been held near Barcelona for more than three decades. Now city rival Madrid wants to snatch the event from its longstanding rival. That’s sparked mixed reactions from F1 drivers. Barcelona’s contract with Formula One runs out after the 2026 race and the possibility that Madrid could host the prestigious race has divided opinion this weekend at Montmelo where the Grand Prix has been run since 1991. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes wants to keep what he calls a “classic” track on the schedule. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc grew up in Monaco with its famous street circuit. He says he would be fine with the swap.

