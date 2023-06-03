Gundogan delivers again for City in FA Cup final but tight-lipped on new contract

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan leaned over the podium and had a brief word with club chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak moments before raising aloft the FA Cup trophy. City fans will be hoping the topic of the conversation was a new deal for a player who continues to produce when it matters most for manager Pep Guardiola. Gundogan scored two goals including one after 13 seconds to lead City to a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. Gundogan’s contract is about to expire and, as it stands, his final game for City will be the Champions League final in Istanbul next Saturday. City will attempt to beat Inter Milan and clinch an English Premier League-FA Cup-European Cup treble.

