Hayes homers for second straight game, Pirates top Cardinals 4-3 to push winning streak to 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second straight game, Connor Joe hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. Hayes, whose three-run homer in the previous game helped the Pirates rally from a five-run deficit, tied it in fifth when he took Jordan Montgomery (2-7) into the left-field bleachers. Joe put Pittsburgh in front with a lined shot to the wall in left an inning later as the Pirates pushed their winning streak to four games. Nolan Gorman and Willson Contreras homered for St. Louis. The Cardinals have dropped four of five.

