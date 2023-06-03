Howard Johnson, Al Leiter headline Mets Hall of Fame class

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Johnson and Al Leiter were inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame prior to the team’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Johnson played for New York from 1985 through 1993. He ranks third in team history with 202 stolen bases and fourth in both homers and RBIs. Leiter grew up a Mets fan in New Jersey before pitching for the team from 1998 through 2004. Johnson and Leiter were joined in the 2023 class by broadcasters Gary Cohen and Howie Rose, who have called the team’s games on radio and television since 1989 and 1995, respectively. Longtime media relations executive Jay Horwitz also was honored with a Hall of Fame achievement award.

