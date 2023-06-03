Huber’s big home run lifts UConn to 9-6 victory over Florida A&M in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ben Huber hit a clutch home run, UConn allowed one run over the final four innings, and the Huskies defeated Florida A&M 9-6 in an elimination game at the Gainesville Regional. Connecticut led 5-4 heading to the eighth inning, then scored three runs on a sacrifice fly and Huber’s two-run home run. The Huskies added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice bunt by Korey Morton. Devin Kirby pitched four innings in relief, allowing two runs on four hits. Justin Willis pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 12th save. Solo home runs by Ty Hanchey, Jared Weber, Janmikell Bastardo and Joseph Pierini kept FAMU close, but the Rattlers managed only four other hits.

