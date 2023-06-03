Inter warms up for Champions League final by beating Torino in last Serie A match

MILAN (AP) — Champions League finalist Inter Milan has warmed up for the showpiece by beating Torino 1-0 in their final match of Serie A. Marcelo Brozović scored before halftime after being set up by Romelu Lukaku. This was Inter’s 11th win in its past 12 matches and lifted it to second in Serie A. The result ended Torino’s hopes of qualifying for the Europa Conference League. Inter faces Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul next Saturday.

