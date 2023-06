BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Redfield hit a three-run home run, Walker Janek and Carlos Contreras each hit a solo shot and Sam Houston jumped to a 7-2 lead over Tulane before the game was delayed due to inclement weather. The game is set to resume with two out and nobody on base in the top of the seveth inning.

