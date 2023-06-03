Ramírez hits tiebreaking 2-run double as Rays beat Red Sox 4-2 for doubleheader split

BOSTON (AP) — Harold Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the ninth inning and Jose Siri made a diving catch for the final out, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox and a split of their day-night doubleheader. Ramírez collected five hits on the day and drove in four runs for the major league-leading Rays, who won for just the third time in seven games. In the opener, Justin Turner’s three-run double highlighted Boston’s six-run sixth inning that carried the Red Sox to an 8-5 victory.

